Daniel Krumholz 

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 855.264.2511 to upgrade your subscription.

EUREKA – Daniel H. “Jr.” Krumholz, 86, of Metamora, formerly of Eureka, died at 10:15 p.m., Monday, April 13, 2020, at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria.

He was born May 28, 1933, in Eureka, the son of Daniel and Marie Michael Krumholz. He married Jo Ann Nauman on June 10, 1961, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Brimfield. She survives.

Other survivors include three daughters, Teresa (Hank) Muntz, East Peoria, Julie (David) West, Washington and Deanna (Kevin) Kalmer, Eureka; one son, Larry (Susan) Krumholz, Eureka; nine grandchildren, Dylan (fiancée Whitney Green) Hurst, Brad Krumholz, Zach Krumholz, Katie Krumholz, Emily Krumholz, Megan West, Nate West, Caden Kalmer and Landon Kalmer; two sisters, Rosemary Knoblauch and Mary (Carl) Adams and two brothers, Tony Krumholz and Bill (Joan) Krumholz.

He was preceded in death by his parents, one son, John Krumholz, one brother, Bernard Krumholz, and two sisters, Dolores Knoblauch and Rita Weber.