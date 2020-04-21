Daniel Krumholz 

EUREKA – Daniel H. “Jr.” Krumholz, 86, of Metamora, formerly of Eureka, died at 10:15 p.m., Monday, April 13, 2020, at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria.
He was born May 28, 1933, in Eureka, the son of Daniel and Marie Michael Krumholz. He married Jo Ann Nauman on June 10, 1961, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Brimfield. She survives.
Other survivors include three daughters, Teresa (Hank) Muntz, East Peoria, Julie (David) West, Washington and Deanna (Kevin) Kalmer, Eureka; one son, Larry (Susan) Krumholz, Eureka; nine grandchildren, Dylan (fiancée Whitney Green) Hurst, Brad Krumholz, Zach Krumholz, Katie Krumholz, Emily Krumholz, Megan West, Nate West, Caden Kalmer and Landon Kalmer; two sisters, Rosemary Knoblauch and Mary (Carl) Adams and two brothers, Tony Krumholz and Bill (Joan) Krumholz.
He was preceded in death by his parents, one son, John Krumholz, one brother, Bernard Krumholz, and two sisters, Dolores Knoblauch and Rita Weber.
Junior graduated from Eureka High School in 1951, where he received the Future Farmers of America (FFA) State Degree as a senior, and served in the Army from 1953 to 1955. He worked at Hiram Walker in Peoria before he retired in 1981. Junior was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Metamora, the Knights of Columbus, Third Degree Our Lady of Sorrows Council 3060, Fourth Degree Spalding Assembly 206 and Metamora American Legion Post No. 89 for 65 years. He was awarded the Third Degree Knight of the Year in 1984.
Cremation rites have been accorded. Services will be held at a later date. Burial of ashes will take place in the St. Mary’s Catholic Church Cemetery. Mason Funeral Home, Metamora, is in charge of the arrangements.
Memorials may be made to the Snyder Village Resident in Need Fund, 1200 East Partridge Street, Metamora, 61548 or to any charity.
