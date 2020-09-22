 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Darlene Reese

Darlene Reese

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}
Darlene Reese obit

Darlene Reese

MINONK – Darlene A. Reese, 79, died at 8:32 a.m., Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020, at Luther Oaks in Bloomington.

She was born Nov. 1, 1940, in Minonk, the daughter of Ollie and Mabel Falk Cirks. She married Kenneth K. “Kenny” Reese on Jan. 31, 1964, in Minonk. He died April 8, 2020.

Survivors include two daughters, Darla (Jeremy) Smith, Stanford and Marla (John) Weber, Minonk; five grandchildren, Kayla (Will) Wilson, Ben Sears, Garrett Smith, Payton Weber and Reese Weber; two great-grandchildren, Leeann and Legacy; three brothers, Don (Carol) Cirks and Ray (Teresa) Cirks, both of Minonk, and Marvin (Jane) Cirks, Zephyrhills, Fla., and one sister, Evelyn (Don) Turner, Dana.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Darlene and her husband owned/operated Reese Oil Company for many years.

Cremation rites have been accorded. Services will be held in Minonk Township Cemetery, Minonk, with the Rev. Amy Berger officiating. Social distancing guidelines will be followed at the cemetery. Ruestman-Harris Funeral Home in Minonk is in charge of the arrangements.

Memorials may be made to the Minonk Ambulance Association.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News