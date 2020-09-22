Darlene Reese

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MINONK – Darlene A. Reese, 79, died at 8:32 a.m., Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020, at Luther Oaks in Bloomington.

She was born Nov. 1, 1940, in Minonk, the daughter of Ollie and Mabel Falk Cirks. She married Kenneth K. “Kenny” Reese on Jan. 31, 1964, in Minonk. He died April 8, 2020.

Survivors include two daughters, Darla (Jeremy) Smith, Stanford and Marla (John) Weber, Minonk; five grandchildren, Kayla (Will) Wilson, Ben Sears, Garrett Smith, Payton Weber and Reese Weber; two great-grandchildren, Leeann and Legacy; three brothers, Don (Carol) Cirks and Ray (Teresa) Cirks, both of Minonk, and Marvin (Jane) Cirks, Zephyrhills, Fla., and one sister, Evelyn (Don) Turner, Dana.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Darlene and her husband owned/operated Reese Oil Company for many years.

Cremation rites have been accorded. Services will be held in Minonk Township Cemetery, Minonk, with the Rev. Amy Berger officiating. Social distancing guidelines will be followed at the cemetery. Ruestman-Harris Funeral Home in Minonk is in charge of the arrangements.

Memorials may be made to the Minonk Ambulance Association.