Darrell Neuhauser

EUREKA – Darrell Lamar Neuhauser, 77, died at 4:40 p.m., Friday, May 22, 2020, at his home in Eureka with his family by his side.

He was born Aug. 3, 1942, in Eureka, the son of Tillman and Ethel Holaway Neuhauser. He married Sarah Link on Aug. 29, 1964, in Elkhart, Ind. She survives.

Other survivors include two sons, Rick Neuhauser, Pekin and Lee (Jolene) Neuhauser, Secor; one daughter, Char (William) Troyer, Eureka; four grandchildren, Kate (Allen) Davis, Jamie Neuhauser, Jonathan (Emily Hascher) Troyer and Joseph Troyer; two great-grandchildren, Zac Davis and Mason Neuhauser; one sister, Darlene (Leonard) Mallinger, Sterling and one brother, David (Linda) Neuhauser, Morton.

He was preceded in death by his parents and one sister, Norma Gresham.

Darrell farmed locally for 21 years and then drove over the road for a couple of local trucking companies for 24 years. He was a member of the Woodford County Farm Bureau, Eureka. One of his greatest loves, especially in retirement, was fishing. Darrell frequented a couple of local lakes with his two best fishing buddies, Ron Snyder and Frank Neal. He always looked forward to a week of fishing in June at Spooner Lake, Wis.

Per his request, there will be no visitation or service, as cremation rites have been accorded. Argo-Ruestman-Harris Funeral Home in Eureka is in charge of the arrangements.

