David Baker

MINONK – The Rev. David R. Baker, 85, died at 10:50 a.m., Tuesday, February 23, 2021, at Heritage Health in Minonk.

He was born Aug. 10, 1935, in Indianapolis, Ind., the son of Norwood and Alice Dillingham Baker. He married Donna F. Breedlove on Sept. 11, 1965, at the North United Methodist Church, Indianapolis. She died Nov. 17, 2020.

Survivors include one daughter, Linda Hauschild, Noblesville, Ind.; one son, Ross Baker, Pontiac, three grandchildren, Brooke, Kirstie and Eryka and five great-grandchildren, Devin, William, Charlotte, Parker and Arya.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

David obtained a bachelor’s degree from the University of Indiana, Bloomington, and a master’s degree from the Christian Theological Seminary, Indianapolis. He had served as a pastor in the Southern Indiana Conference of the UMC in 1988 and then moved to the state of Illinois, where he served in parishes at Ashland, Flanagan, Griggsville and Minonk from 1990 to 2011. David was a member of the Electric Railroads’ Association and an avid Chicago Cubs’ fan.

Cremation rites have been accorded. Services will be held at a later date with inurnment in Oaklawn Memorial Gardens in Indianapolis. Calvert-Johnson & Froelich Memorial Home, Minonk, is in charge of the arrangements.

Memorials may be made to the Preacher's Aid Society.