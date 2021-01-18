David Rankin 

EUREKA – David A. Rankin, 73, died at 3:02 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021, at Carle BroMenn Medical Center in Normal.

He was born Aug. 24, 1947, in Lincoln, the son of George H. and Josephine Redmon Rankin. He married Barbara K. Knapp on Oct. 12, 1968, in Eureka. She survives.

Other survivors include two sons, Matthew (Amanda) Rankin, Peoria and Robert (Nikki) Rankin, St. Charles, Mo.; one daughter, Shellie Julien, Maryland Heights, Mo,; three grandchildren, Ambri Rankin, Cheyenne Rankin and Taylor Ashley; one great-grandchild, Leland Taylor; two brothers, George (Phyllis) Rankin, Ocala, Fla., and Steve (Susie) Rankin, Burbank, Calif., and three sisters, Beverly McRoberts, Lincoln, Shirley (Bill) Arnold, Lake Wales, Fla., and Jackie Gehlbach, Mt. Pulaski.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

David was a supervisor for 40 years with Caterpillar. Following retirement, he started giving tours for Cat in 2013. He was a member of the Eureka Sportsman’s Club and the men’s league at Kaufman Park Golf Course in Eureka. David enjoyed taking long car rides around Eureka. He enjoyed his yearly trip to Florida.