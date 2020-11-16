Dean Schoof

MINONK – Dean H. “Red” Schoof, 85, died at 5:40 a.m., Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, at the Flanagan Rehabilitation Center in Flanagan.

He was born May 24, 1935, in Spring Valley, the son of Fred and LaVerne Gumble Schoof. He married Lucille Miller on Jan. 22, 1971, in Ottawa. She died March 21, 2005.

Survivors include four sons, Lawrence (Elsie) Bromley, Hot Springs, Ark., Russell (Beverly) Marsack, DeFuniak Springs, Fla., Carl Masack, Minonk and Frank (Cindy) Marsack, Orange, Texas; two daughters, Kathryn (Dan) Parsons, Peoria, Ariz., and Christine (Tom) Palmore, Minonk; 14 grandchildren; 28 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren and two brothers, Ronald (Susan) Schoof, Lacon and Kenneth (Cindy) Schoof, Princeton.

He was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers, Gene Schoof (infancy) and Willis Schoof.

Dean drove a semi-truck most of his life and he was also a very hard worker. He was a wonderful husband, friend, grandfather, great-grandfather and great-great-grandfather. Dean loved to walk, talk, smile and visit with friends and neighbors.

Services will be held Friday at 1 p.m. in Rutland Cemetery, Rutland, with the Rev. James O. Wolfe III officiating. Ruestman-Harris Funeral Home, Minonk, is in charge of the arrangements.

Memorials may be made to The Ark Humane Society, 477 State Route 26, Lacon, 61540.