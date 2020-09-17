Dean Trulock

When he was 16, Dean traveled to the Philippines as a high school foreign exchange student. He won an appointment to West Point Academy in New York State. Dean obtained a bachelor’s degree from the University of Arizona, Tucson, in 1986. He served in the Arizona National Guard and the Reserves Officers’ Training Corps (ROTC) in college. After graduation, he entered active military duty with advanced training at the Intel School at Ft. Huachucha, Ariz. Dean participated in airborne training and Ranger school at Ft. Benning near Columbus, Ga. He also completed the foreign language course at Monterey, Calif., with Philippine and Togalog studies. Major Trulock left the Army in 2002 and shifted to the private sector with the military training program. He was the recipient of numerous awards and commendations while serving in the Army and with the National Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO). After battling illness and pain, he returned to graduate school and obtained a master’s degree in addiction counseling from Grand Canyon University, Phoenix. Dean worked with the Phoenix Veterans Administration (VA), where he hoped to make a difference for his fellow veterans. He was one of the whistleblowers about delays in treatment and response to veterans and served on a task force to make services better. Dean was a lifelong member of the Phoenix Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Post No. 9400. His goal was to serve and to help. Dean even worked with Irongate Construction doing hurricane relief and reconstruction along the Texas Gulf Coast. He was a loving family member and a loyal friend. His daughter was the light of his life. Dean had a gift of compassion. He was much loved and respected by family, friends and military comrades. Dean was an avid athlete, as he played rugby, football, basketball, baseball and golf. He loved to ski. Dean was very intelligent, a trivia buff and, in recent years, played online trivia games and as well as with the television, highlighted by “Who Wants to Be a Millionaire.” He battled with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD)/traumatic brain injury (TBI), but his strength of will and determination helped him overcome. Dean was an inspiration to many and an example for others. Those who knew him knew the depth of his commitment. Dean overcame his battle with disease and pain with ultimate healing on Sept. 9.