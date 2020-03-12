MINONK – Debra A. Falk, 62, died at 3:40 a.m., Saturday, March 7, 2020, at Heritage Manor in Bloomington.

She was born September 25, 1957, at St. Margaret's Hospital in Spring Valley, the daughter of Richard L. Baker and Inez A. Folken Baker. She married Robert D. Baker in Toluca. He preceded her in death. She later married Loren A. Falk on Feb. 12, 1994. He survives.

Other survivors include one daughter, Heidi Brauch; two sons, Jeremy Baker and Joshua Baker; four grandchildren; one brother, William Baker and one sister, Donna Baker.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 855.264.2511 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

She was preceded in death by her parents and one daughter, Tiffany Baker.

Debra lived her first 37 years in Toluca and graduated from Toluca High School in 1975, where she formed a strong bond with her best friend, Diana Volpe, who also preceded her in death. She met her first husband in Toluca, who she was married to for 11 years. Debra met her second husband while she was employed as a store manager with Casey’s General Store in Minonk. She also worked for 15 years with State Farm in Bloomington as an underwriter service assistant.

Cremation rites have been accorded. Inurnment will be held at a later date in St. John’s Cemetery, Toluca. Calvert-Johnson & Froelich Memorial Home, Minonk, is in charge of the arrangements.

Memorials may be made to the American Diabetes Association.

To send flowers to the family of Debra Falk , please visit Tribute Store.