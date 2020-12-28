Debra Lockhart

EUREKA – Debra June Lockhart, 51, died at 10:47 a.m., Friday, Dec. 25, 2020, at her home in Eureka.

She was born June 25, 1969, in Peoria, the daughter of Ralph and Lula Eggli Fehr.

Survivors include two sons, Anthony Johnson, Springfield and Justin Lockhart, Kansas City, Mo.; two grandchildren, Ian Johnson and Ryan Johnson, both of Springfield; two brothers, Dwayne (Tammy) Fehr, Eureka and Sam (Earlene) Fehr, Washburn and three sisters, Janet (Tom) Zimmerman, Doris Fehr and Marge Goodwin, all of Eureka.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Debra was a certified nursing assistant (CNA) at the Apostolic Christian Home of Eureka for 40 years before she retired. She loved being a CNA, as well as the ability to help people in time of need.

Cremation rites have been accorded. A celebration of life is being planned for around her birthday for all to attend. Argo-Ruestman-Harris Funeral Home, Eureka, is in charge of the arrangements.

Memorials may be made to the AC Home of Eureka.