Dennis Garey

EUREKA – Dennis Glenn Garey, 70, died at 4:33 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020, at Carle BroMenn Medical Center in Normal.

He was born Aug. 13, 1950, in Peoria, the son of Norman and Phyllis Finley Garey. He married Ann Marie Orth on March 13, 1971, in Peoria. She died Aug. 30, 2020, in Eureka.

Survivors include two daughters, Shelly (Tim) Henke, Oklahoma City, Okla., and Rachael (Erik) Blackmore, rural El Paso; one son, Adam (Danielle) Garey, Bloomington; nine grandchildren, Kurt, Luke, Samuel, Isaac, Jeremy, Esten, Adrienne, Christopher and Jessica and one sister, Penny Morgan, Lewistown.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Dennis worked for the United States Postal Service for 35 years. After retirement, he was a bus driver for Eureka School District No. 140. Dennis made a positive impact on the Eureka community which he was a part of his entire life, as served for many years on the City Council. He was a former softball coach and also umpired both baseball and softball games for several years. Dennis was an avid reader and Civil War enthusiast.