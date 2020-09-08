Dolores Hynes

Dolores grew up in Toluca, where she graduated from St. Anne Catholic Grade School and Toluca High School. In 1952, she completed coursework as a registered nurse (RN) from the St. Joseph Hospital of Nursing, Bloomington, as she became the first of many family members to graduate with a degree beyond high school. After her marriage, Dolores left her nursing job at St. Joseph Hospital to have nine children. The birth of her final child brought the young mother back to her nursing career as a means to support the family. She worked for seven years in El Paso, first for Dr. Lykkebak and then primarily for Dr. Kearney until he passed away. Dolores then continued nursing for more than 20 years at the Pontiac Correctional Center in Pontiac, as she started on third shift. In 1993, the Pantagraph did a feature story on her work with inmates while she managed the challenges of being a single parent of a large, active family in the article "The Patients of a Saint." Even after "retirement," Dolores continued a part-time career at the Correctional Center. Relocating to Bloomington after more than 50 years in El Paso, she returned to St. Joseph Hospital as a volunteer, where she accumulated over 1,000 hours of service. For decades, Dolores was a fixture at sporting events, performances, graduations and the various milestones of her children and grandchildren. She was a lifelong fan of the University of Notre Dame and came to equally appreciate the University of Illinois, Michigan State, Eastern Illinois and Illinois Central College, as each of her children left for college. Nothing gave Dolores more pride than the success of her children and grandchildren in their various endeavors. Her actions and her words set high expectations for education, perseverance, hard work, family, service to others and even higher standards for performance. Besides her family and nursing, Dolores enjoyed volunteer work with the Catholic parishes in both El Paso and Normal, landscaping and working in her beautiful lawn, baking and decorating cookies, as well as the Supan family tradition of Christmas pizzelles. She loved to travel, especially to visit her children and grandchildren around the country, but her favorite trips were to Hawaii, Belfast Ireland, (her mother's homeland), Croatia (her father's birthplace) and the Alps.