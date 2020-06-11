× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

EUREKA – Dolores Stange, 93, died at 4:46 a.m., Saturday, June 6, 2020, at the Apostolic Christian Home of Eureka.

She was born Jan. 9, 1927, in Chicago, the daughter of John and Florence Freeburg Becker. She married Edward Stange. He died in 1999.

Survivors include one brother-in-law, Mark McCleary, Villa Park and lifelong friend, Geneva Householter, Eureka.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Dolores worked as a secretary for a financial company in Chicago for many years before she retired.

There will be no service. Cremation rites have been accorded. Burial of cremains will be with her husband in Evergreen Cemetery, El Paso. Argo-Ruestman-Harris-Funeral Home, Eureka, is in charge of the arrangements.

Memorials may be made to the AC Home of Eureka or to Samaritan’s Purse, Box 3000, Boone, N.C., 28607.

