Don Cohoon

DEER CREEK – Donald “Don” Wesley Cohoon, 58, died at 10:47 p.m., Thursday, July 1, 2021, at his home in Deer Creek.

He was born Jan. 22, 1963, in Fairbury, the son of Donald Eugene and Mary Florence Cohoon. He married Rebecca Jean Miller on Oct. 17, 1998, in Goodfield. She survives.

Other survivors include two daughters, Brandy Gerard, Davenport, Iowa, and Felicia Ellis, Canton; 10 grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; two brothers, Tom (Edie) Cohoon, Norman, Okla., and Steve Cohoon, Arcola; one sister, Marilynn (Russ) Geisler, Onarga and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents and one daughter, Melisa Cleary.

Don obtained a bachelor’s degree in accounting from Illinois State University, Normal. He worked with H & R Block for 25 years and at the time of his death was the district operations coordinator. Don was a member of Bethany Community Church in Washington. He was an avid Chicago Cubs’ fan. Don enjoyed working in his yard and spending time with his family.

Services will be held Wednesday at noon at the church with the Rev. Daniel Bennett officiating. Visitation will take place Wednesday from 10 a.m. to noon at the church. Cremation rites will be accorded after the service. Burial of ashes will be held in Mt. Zion Cemetery, Deer Creek, at a later date. Argo-Ruestman-Harris Funeral Home in Eureka is in charge of the arrangements.

Memorials may be made to the church.