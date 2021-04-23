Donald Punke

BENSON – Donald L. Punke, 90, died at 4:15 a.m., Thursday, April 22, 2021, at Snyder Village in Metamora.

He was born June 28, 1930, in Bloomington, the son of Arthur and Florence Zimmerman Punke. He married Gloria Moritz on Jan. 21, 1957, in Benson. She survives.

Other survivors include two sons, Paul Punke, Oak Park and Brian (Kim) Punke, Eureka, and one grandson, Dylan Punke, Eureka.

He was preceded in death by his parents, three brothers, and four sisters.

Don served in the Marine Corps during the Vietnam conflict. He worked at Caterpillar for 25 years before he retired in 1990. Don was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church, American Legion Post No. 454, both of Benson, and a charter member of Tall Oaks Country Club, rural Toluca. He loved to bowl, fish and golf. The couple enjoyed trips to Florida and also loved going to all their grandson’s sporting activities over the years.

Services will be held Monday at 2 p.m. at the church. Visitation will take place Monday afternoon from 1 to 2 p.m. at the church. Burial will follow the service in Clayton Township Cemetery, Benson, where military rites will be conducted by Post 454. Knapp-Johnson-Harris Funeral Home in Roanoke is in charge of the arrangements.

Memorials may be made to the church, Post 454 or to the Benson Ambulance.