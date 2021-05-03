Donald Wolf

Donald served two years in the Army from 1955 to 1957. After his service, he worked at Kent Lumber & Coal, Benson, for 17 years and also farmed for 10 years after his father-in-law passed away. Donald laid carpet for 30 years and also worked 31 ½ years with Caterpillar before he retired in 1998. He was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church in Benson, where he served three terms on the church council. Donald helped form the Benson Park Board, served two terms on the Benson Village Board, helped with the Benson Museum and served on the Benson Fire Department for 46 years. He loved to be outdoors and some of his favorite pastimes included working in his garden and driving around in his Gator. Donald never met a stranger.