Donna Alspaugh-White 

EUREKA – Donna K. Alspaugh-White, 75, died Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, at the Apostolic Christian Home of Eureka after a long battle with Alzheimer’s disease.

She was born June 17, 1945, in Washington, the daughter of George and Helen Heller Robenstein. She married the Rev. Charles E. Alspaugh on May 29, 1966, in Secor. He died July 27, 2005. She later married Garfield White on Aug. 21, 2007, Spencerport, N.Y. He died June 23, 2016.

Survivors include one son, Robert (Juliana) Alspaugh, Olympia, Wash.; one daughter, Deanna (Tim) Spencer, Rosebush, Mich.; six grandchildren; Kahli Alspaugh, Mya Alspaugh, Nathaniel (Charity) Spencer, Kendra Spencer, Davis Spencer and Abigail Spencer, and one brother, Gary (Judy) Robenstein, Congerville.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Donna worked as a registered nurse (RN) at various locations and also volunteered with Hospice and the American Cancer Society. She dedicated her time to her family and husband, which included service to congregations in seven different states with 12 years in Palmer, Alaska. Donna loved to sew, cook, garden, attend Bible studies and church activities, but most of all, she was a wonderful wife, mother and grandmother.