Donna Baker

MINONK – The Rev. Donna F. Baker, 77, died at 11:55 a.m., Tuesday, Nov, 17, 2020, at her home in Minonk.

She was born Aug. 27, 1943, in Indianapolis, Ind., the daughter of Clive and Marguerite Matthies Breedlove. She married the Rev. David R. Baker on Sept. 11, 1965, at the North United Methodist Church, Indianapolis. He survives.

Other survivors include one daughter, Linda Hauschild, Noblesville, Ind.; one son, Ross Baker, Pontiac; three grandchildren, Brooke, Kirstie and Eryka; five great-grandchildren, Devin, William, Charlotte, Parker and Arya; one brother, Dennis (Jayne) Breedlove, Fishers, Ind., and one sister Diana (Rex) Wiley, Indianapolis.

Donna obtained a bachelor’s degree from Universities in McDowell in Illinois. She and her husband are retired clergy with the Illinois Great Rivers Conference in Springfield and the District Office, Pontiac. Donna was a member of the Minonk United Methodist Church, Minonk.

Cremation rites have been accorded. Inurnment will be held at a later date in Oaklawn Memorial Gardens in Indianapolis. Calvert-Johnson & Froelich Memorial Home in Minonk is in charge of the arrangements.

Memorials may be made to the Preacher’s Aid Society.