Doris Hodel

ROANOKE – Doris Jean Hodel, 88, died at 7:10 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021 at her home near Roanoke, surrounded by her loving family. She had prepared for this moment by turning her life over to the Lord around the age of 22.

She was born July 3, 1932, in Morton, the daughter of Phillip Raymond and Dorothy Clara Strunk Getz. She married James R. Hodel on Jan. 14, 1959, in Morton. He died April 29, 2017, in Roanoke.

Survivors include two daughters, Terri Carr, El Paso and Linda Hodel, Eureka; three sons, Curtis (Jenell) Hodel and James (Connie) Hodel, both of Roanoke, and Gary Hodel, Secor; 10 grandchildren, Josh (Julie) Carr, Chris (Hayley) Carr, Luke Carr, Brett (Laura) Hodel, Colin (Courtney) Hodel, Rachel Hodel, Dalton (Maya) Hodel, Elissa (Troy) Dennis, Beckie Hodel and Dillon Hodel; 11 great-grandchildren; one brother, Kenneth (Ann) Getz, Morton and one sister, Elsie (Ron) Eigsti, Mackinaw.

She was preceded in death by her parents and one son-in-law, Joe Carr.

Doris was a homemaker, an avid gardener who loved to can and was also well known for her peanut brittle. She was a member of the Roanoke Apostolic Christian Church, rural Roanoke. Doris assisted her husband on the farm as well as with his equipment business for many years while she also raised their family.