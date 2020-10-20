Doris Yoder

EUREKA – Doris L. Yoder, 94, died the morning of Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, at the Apostolic Christian Home of Eureka due to natural causes.
She was born Aug. 3, 1926, near Deer Creek, the daughter of Peter and Louisa Sutter Zehr. She married Robert A. “Bob” Yoder in December of 1946 at First Mennonite Church in Morton. He died in 2014.
Survivors include three sons, Michael (Carolyn) Yoder and Daniel Yoder, both of Eureka, and Erik (Leanne) Yoder, Tucson, Ariz.; one daughter, Susan (Cecil) Graber, Denver, Colo.; six grandchildren, Sonia (Dan Chao) Graber, Denver, Sarah (Scott) Skripsky, Santa Barbara, Calif., Amanda Yoder and Robert E. Yoder, both of Eureka, and Joshua (Ellie Schertz) Yoder and Allyson Yoder, both of Tucson; four great-granddaughters; one sister-in-law, Wilma (Vic) Springer; special friends, Celestino and Rosa Moreno, Eureka, and their family along with Donna Yoder, Eureka plus several nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her parents, one stillborn son, three brothers, Orrie (Alma) Zehr, Roy (Opal) Zehr and Milton (Helen) Zehr, three sisters, Velma Zehr, Fannie Zehr and Mary Zehr, all of whom remained single, grandparents and one adult granddaughter, Rebecca Yoder.
Doris attended country schools in the Deer Creek-Goodfield area and later graduated from Deer Creek High School. She attended Goshen (Ind.) College and obtained a teaching certificate during World War II. Doris taught grades first through eighth at Maple Lawn Country School, where she also directed her students in singing three-part music and even cut a record with them. The couple enjoyed 67 years of life together, as they raised four children while they farmed and lived in Roanoke and Metamora Townships until they moved to Maple Lawn Homes in Eureka after retirement. Following her husband’s passing, Doris transitioned to assisted living at Maple Lawn Homes and to nursing care at The Loft and the AC Home of Eureka. Doris was very dedicated to her family and church, a lover of sacred and classical music, birds and flowers, as well as the colors purple and yellow. She was dedicated to serving her Savior and Lord Jesus Christ, as she taught Sunday school, summer Bible school and also led seasonal children’s choirs. Doris had a beautiful soprano voice and gave piano lessons. Through her influence, her children came to share her love of music. Doris was a co-founder of the Et Cetera Shop in Eureka. The couple had strong interests in foreign and home missions and service, as well as the promotion of international peace and understanding. Most of their children and grandchildren came to live and study abroad.
Due to COVID-19 and travel concerns, there will be no service and visitation at this time. The family is planning a service and visitation in the summer of 2021 at Roanoke Mennonite Church, rural Eureka. A burial of cremains would take place in the church cemetery. Argo-Ruestman-Harris Funeral Home, Eureka, is in charge of the arrangements.
Family and friends are encouraged to view and write remembrances at www.tinyurl.com/dorisyoder.
Memorials may be made to the Mennonite Central Committee, Mennonite Mission Network or to any charity.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.