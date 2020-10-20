Doris Yoder

Doris attended country schools in the Deer Creek-Goodfield area and later graduated from Deer Creek High School. She attended Goshen (Ind.) College and obtained a teaching certificate during World War II. Doris taught grades first through eighth at Maple Lawn Country School, where she also directed her students in singing three-part music and even cut a record with them. The couple enjoyed 67 years of life together, as they raised four children while they farmed and lived in Roanoke and Metamora Townships until they moved to Maple Lawn Homes in Eureka after retirement. Following her husband’s passing, Doris transitioned to assisted living at Maple Lawn Homes and to nursing care at The Loft and the AC Home of Eureka. Doris was very dedicated to her family and church, a lover of sacred and classical music, birds and flowers, as well as the colors purple and yellow. She was dedicated to serving her Savior and Lord Jesus Christ, as she taught Sunday school, summer Bible school and also led seasonal children’s choirs. Doris had a beautiful soprano voice and gave piano lessons. Through her influence, her children came to share her love of music. Doris was a co-founder of the Et Cetera Shop in Eureka. The couple had strong interests in foreign and home missions and service, as well as the promotion of international peace and understanding. Most of their children and grandchildren came to live and study abroad.