Dorothy Ginzel

EUREKA – Dorothy M. Ginzel, 102, died at 4:16 p.m., Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, at the Apostolic Christian Home of Eureka.

She was born May 18, 1918, in Metamora, the daughter of David and Mary Martin Belsley. She married Elmer Ginzel on June 4, 1939, in Roanoke. He died Jan. 20, 2006.

Survivors include two sons, David (Mary) Ginzel, Peoria and Marvin (Joanne) Ginzel, North Port, Fla.; two daughters, Eileen (Alvin) Eckhoff, Flanagan and Marcia (Tim) Kellenberger, Elgin; 12 grandchildren; 31 great- grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, one brother, two sisters, two great-great grandchildren and one daughter-in-law Nancy Ginzel.

Dorothy was educated in the Metamora system and later graduated from Metamora Township High School. She helped on the family farm until she got married. Dorothy was a homemaker who loved to garden both vegetables and flowers. She also was the bookkeeper for Ginzel Trucking, where the couple owned/operated. Dorothy was a member of the Eureka AC Church, Eureka. Family and faith always came first for Dorothy. She was a wonderful mother and grandmother who loved to cook and bake for her family and help out whenever she could.