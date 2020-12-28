Duane Hartzler

MINONK – Duane Emmerson Hartzler, 86, died at 5:30 a.m., Friday, Dec. 25, 2020, at his home in Minonk.

He was born Aug. 5, 1934, near Minonk, the son of John Roy and Martha Saltzman Hartzler. He married Marcia Ann Baumann on March 26, 1961, in Benson. She survives.

Other survivors include one son, Jay Hartzler, Bloomington; two daughters, Thea Hartzler, Peoria and Angela (Keith) Kirkendall, Olympia, Wash.; five grandchildren, Sara (Adam) Hartzler-Andrejasieh, Austin, Texas, Elizabeth Hartzler, Bloomington, Clayton Glasper, Lincoln, Neb., Lena Kirkendall, Olympia and Lincoln Horstmann, Peoria and one great-grandchild, Cayo.

He was preceded in death by his parents, three sisters, Helen Bachman, Leona Janssen and Mary JoAnne Kirkton, and 10 brothers, Harold Hartzler, Glenn Hartzler, Alan Hartzler, Frederick Hartzler, John Hartzler, Paul Hartzler, Melvin Hartzler, Edwin Hartzler, Mark Hartzler and Robert Hartzler.