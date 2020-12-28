Duane Hartzler

MINONK – Duane Emmerson Hartzler, 86, died at 5:30 a.m., Friday, Dec. 25, 2020, at his home in Minonk.
He was born Aug. 5, 1934, near Minonk, the son of John Roy and Martha Saltzman Hartzler. He married Marcia Ann Baumann on March 26, 1961, in Benson. She survives.
Other survivors include one son, Jay Hartzler, Bloomington; two daughters, Thea Hartzler, Peoria and Angela (Keith) Kirkendall, Olympia, Wash.; five grandchildren, Sara (Adam) Hartzler-Andrejasieh, Austin, Texas, Elizabeth Hartzler, Bloomington, Clayton Glasper, Lincoln, Neb., Lena Kirkendall, Olympia and Lincoln Horstmann, Peoria and one great-grandchild, Cayo.
He was preceded in death by his parents, three sisters, Helen Bachman, Leona Janssen and Mary JoAnne Kirkton, and 10 brothers, Harold Hartzler, Glenn Hartzler, Alan Hartzler, Frederick Hartzler, John Hartzler, Paul Hartzler, Melvin Hartzler, Edwin Hartzler, Mark Hartzler and Robert Hartzler.
Duane served in the Air Force and was stationed in Morocco. He was employed as a carpenter and later worked for Caterpillar and finished as a custodian at Minonk-Dana-Rutland High School and later Fieldcrest. Duane was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church, Minonk, and Benson American Legion Post No. 454. He was an avid St Louis Cardinals’ fan and enjoyed his time watching all sports. Duane loved spending time and sharing smiles with this family.
Services will be held Tuesday at 11 a.m. at Calvert-Johnson & Froelich Memorial Home in Minonk with the Rev. Joy Miller officiating. Visitation will take place today from 4 to 7 p.m. at the memorial home. Burial will follow the service in St. Peter Lutheran Church Cemetery, Benson, where military rites will be conducted by Post 454. COVID restrictions will be followed.
Memorials may be made to Immanuel Lutheran Church.