Eldon Harms

BENSON – Eldon J. Harms, 94, died at 2:20 a.m., Tuesday, April 20, 2021, at The Loft Rehabilitation and Nursing Home in Eureka.

He was born Oct. 4, 1926, in Benson, the son of John G. and Matilda Hinrichs Harms. He married Betty L. Kelsey on May 7, 1950, at the Minonk United Methodist Church. She died Oct. 21, 2011.

Survivors include two daughters, Linda (Dave) Kerler, East Peoria and Sue Harms-(Vernon) Nixon, Decatur; one son, Paul (Kathy) Harms, Benson; four grandchildren, Courtney (Thorin) Kerler, Jessica (David) Harms, Melissa (Lucio) Navarro and William “Willie” Harms; two great-grandchildren, Jackson Navarro and Malakai Navarro; two stepgrandchildren, Katie (Burly) Stutzman and Meredith (Aaron) Bogner; three stepgreat-grandchildren, Carley (Phil) VanWye, Alexis Stuzman and Alex Bogner and one sister, Marilyn Ogden.

He was preceded in death by his parents and one great-grandson, Christopher Kirby.

Eldon was a lifelong farmer in the Benson area. He was a member of the Roanoke UMC and the Woodford County Farm Bureau in Eureka. Eldon loved antique John Deere farm tractors and always enjoyed a good antique tractor plow day.