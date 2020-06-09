Elfrieda Peters

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

SECOR – Elfrieda M. Peters, 95, died at 9:15 a.m., Monday, June 8, 2020, at Apostolic Christian Home of Eureka.

She was born Nov. 3, 1924, in rural Woodford County, the daughter of John D. and Anna C. Bauman Moritz. She married Earl Peters on April 2, 1944, in Benson. He died Aug. 11, 2005, in Peoria.

Survivors include one daughter Alice (Charles) Graack, Eureka; one grandson, Jeffrey (Stephanie) Graack, and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents and one brother, Ron Moritz.

Elfrieda held various secretarial jobs in the county, but her favorites were for attorney Brachter Huschen for 26 years and with the girls at Woodford County Title. She was a member of St. Peter Lutheran Church, rural Benson.

A private graveside service will be held Monday at Secor Cemetery, Secor. Argo-Ruestman-Harris Funeral Home in Eureka is in charge of the arrangements,

Memorials may be made to the church.

