Ella Rogers

DEER CREEK – Ella B. Rogers, 97, died at 2:28 a.m., Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021, at her home in Deer Creek.

She was born July 23, 1923, in Fair Grove, Mo., the daughter of Tracy and Bula Highfill Sutherland. She married John O. Rogers March 21, 1953, in the state of Missouri. He died Nov. 11, 1999, in Eureka.

Survivors include three daughters, Vicki (Curt) Cook, Lehigh Acres, Fla., Denise (Glen) Schmidt, Townsend, Tenn., and Beth (Richard) Keller, Deer Creek; seven grandchildren, Melissa Barriger, Tracy Keller, Angela Keller, Erin Ward, Kyle Cook, Caleb Keller and Alisa Hart and 10 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, one brother and two sisters.

Ella was a homemaker. She enjoyed raising her family and being with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren the most. Ella also enjoyed needle work, sewing, reading and gardening. She was also an avid St. Louis Cardinals’ fan.

Services will be held Monday at 10:30 a.m. at the Grace Church of the Nazarene in Eureka with the Rev. Michael Stipp and the Rev. Nick Ward officiating. Visitation will take place Sunday from 4 to 6 p.m. at the church. Burial will follow the service in Olio Township Cemetery, Eureka. Argo-Ruestman-Harris Funeral Home in Eureka is in charge of the arrangements.

Memorials may be made to the church or to UnityPoint Hospice.