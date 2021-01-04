Elna Grimm

EUREKA – Elna E. Grimm, 93, died Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020, at Apostolic Christian Home of Eureka.

She was born Feb. 28, 1927, in Cissna Park, the daughter of Ezra and Ollie Bucher Feller. She married Bob Grimm on April 2, 1950, in Cissna Park. He died Sept. 9, 1992.

Survivors include seven daughters, Terry (Bill) Hart, Peg (Jaye) Rinkenberger and Lisa (Brian) Rieke, all of Goodfield, Trish (Roger) Gerber and Pam (Art) Wiegand, both of Congerville, Jacki (Brian) Huber, Monticello, Ind., and Olivia (Kurt) Blunier, Eureka; one son, Jeff (Ruth) Grimm, Congerville; 33 grandchildren; 109 great-grandchildren; five great-great grandchildren; three sisters, Geri (Al) Neukomm, Morton, Dona Grimm, Quincy and Joan (Fred) Waldbeser, Cissna Park and two brothers, Don (Judy) Feller, Morton and Todd (Karen) Feller, Peachtree City, Ga.

She was preceded in death by her parents, one sister, Loretta, two brothers, Lynn Feller and Dale Feller, and one grandson, Chad Gerber.

Elna was a member of the Goodfield AC Church, Goodfield. She was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great grandmother to her family, as she made each one feel special. Elna was an amazing prayer warrior for family and friends.