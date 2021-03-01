Emmett Meinhold

Emmett was a lifelong farmer around Benson and the surrounding area. He also worked with Caterpillar for 35 years before he retired in 2002. Emmett was a lifelong member of St. Peter Lutheran Church, rural Benson, where he served on the church council and many years as an elder, a position in which he held at the time of his passing. He also served for 13 years on the Roanoke-Benson District No. 60 school board. Emmett was a man of few words, but when he spoke the magnitude of the words stuck with an individual. He was always the first to help in a time of need and his giving spirit, gentle nature and kindness were personified when he greeted anyone with his firm handshake and warm smile. Emmett’s faith and family were the main priority in his life and his willingness to serve his church, community and family were a testament to this. His voice of reason, his shining light and his infectious smile will be greatly missed.