Emmett Meinhold

BENSON – Emmett M. Meinhold, 77, won his eternal victory hearing the words “well done my good and faithful servant” when he died Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021, at his home just outside of Benson.
He was born Feb. 2, 1944, in Peoria, the son of Emmett H. and Virginia Campbell Meinhold. He married Nancy Eden, the love of his life, on Dec. 30, 1964, in Galesburg. She survives.
Other survivors include one daughter, Mindi (Danny) LeBaube, Roanoke; three sons, Tim (Steph) Meinhold, Tuscola, Todd (Amee) Meinhold, Benson and Marcus (Courtney) Meinhold, Washington; 12 grandchildren, Emilee (Tyler) Severson, Elle LeBaube, Samantha Meinhold, Madeline Meinhold, Tyler Meinhold, Austin (Samantha) Meinhold, Alissa (Brian) Haller, Zach (Madge Sullivan) Meinhold, Addyson Meinhold, Max Meinhold, Bennett Meinhold and Claire Meinhold; three great-grandchildren, Jameson Severson, Sawyer Haller and Rhodes Meinhold; one sister, Sandra Meismer, Eureka and one sister-in-law, Janet Meinhold, Benson.
He was preceded in death by his parents, one brother, Dennis “Diz” Meinhold, and one brother-in-law, Jim Meismer.
Emmett was a lifelong farmer around Benson and the surrounding area. He also worked with Caterpillar for 35 years before he retired in 2002. Emmett was a lifelong member of St. Peter Lutheran Church, rural Benson, where he served on the church council and many years as an elder, a position in which he held at the time of his passing. He also served for 13 years on the Roanoke-Benson District No. 60 school board. Emmett was a man of few words, but when he spoke the magnitude of the words stuck with an individual. He was always the first to help in a time of need and his giving spirit, gentle nature and kindness were personified when he greeted anyone with his firm handshake and warm smile. Emmett’s faith and family were the main priority in his life and his willingness to serve his church, community and family were a testament to this. His voice of reason, his shining light and his infectious smile will be greatly missed.
Services will be held this morning at 10 a.m. at the church. There will be no formal visitation to greet family, but he will lie in state at the church from 9 to 10 a.m. Burial will follow the service in the church cemetery. Knapp-Johnson-Harris Funeral Home, Roanoke, is in charge of the arrangements.
Memorials may be made to the church.