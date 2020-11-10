Fred Allen

MINONK – Frederick “Fred” L. Allen, 76, died Monday, Nov. 9, 2020, at his home in Minonk.

He was born June 25, 1944, in Freeport, the son of Albertus and Estella Horan Allen. He married Frances “Fran” Brooks on July 11, 1965, in Benson. She survives.

Other survivors include one son, Heath (Jean) Allen, Dana; three daughters, Louise Kingen and Lori Mason, both of Minonk, and Jennifer Tooley, Rutland; 11 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren and one half-brother, Russell (Joyce) Pifer, Minonk.

He was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers, Edward Allen and William Allen.

Fred owned and operated his own semi-truck all his life until he retired in 2003. The couple also owned/operated The Sweet Shop in Minonk for the past three and a half years. Fred loved to spend time with his family. He will be deeply missed.

Cremation rites have been accorded. A celebration of life will be held Saturday from 1 to 6 p.m. at the couples’ home at 324 W. First St., Minonk. Ruestman-Harris Funeral Home in Minonk is in charge of the arrangements.

Memorials may be made to the Minonk Emergency Squad or to the Minonk Fire Department.