Fred Myers

EUREKA – Fred W. Myers, 64, died Monday, June 1, 2020, at Advocate Eureka Hospital in Eureka.

He was born Dec. 22, 1955, in Bloomington, the son of Shux and Marge Myers.

Survivors include two sons, Jason Myers, Pagosa Springs, Colo., and Joe Myers, Eureka; two grandchildren, Jordan Myers and Adelyne Myers, both of Eureka; one sister, Julie (Troy) Kenyon, Eureka; one brother, Maynard “Bill” (Cathy) Myers, Eureka; his long-time girlfriend, Julie Alvis, Eureka and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents and one brother, Jim “Bubba Head” Myers, just over one month ago.

Fred loved canoeing down the Mackinaw River and trips to the Current River in the state of Missouri. He loved working in the garden and landscaping. Fred loved his family. His favorite pastime was music, as well as playing the bass for many local bands throughout the years.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Argo-Ruestman-Harris Funeral Home, Eureka, is in charge of the arrangements.

Memorials may be made to the Eureka-Goodfield Fire Protection District.

