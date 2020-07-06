× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ROANOKE – Garry Colclasure, 74, died at 1:57 p.m., Saturday, July 4, 2020, at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria.

He was born Sept. 29, 1945, in Bloomington, the son of Elmo and Doris Peasley Colclasure. He married Elaine A. Porth on July 9, 1967. She died Jan. 24, 2020.

Survivors include one son, Mike (Kim) Colclasure; five grandchildren, Katie Colclasure, Tyler Colclasure, twins Ella Colclasure and Eli Colclasure, and Drew Colclasure; adopted Thai native granddaughter, Mo Supatanakij and one sister, Becky Stripe.

He was preceded in death by his parents and one son, Mark Colclasure.

Garry served in the Navy during the Vietnam conflict. He was a union truck driver and worked with the local teamsters. Garry was always willing to serve and give back to his community. He was a member of Roanoke American Legion Post No. 463, Roanoke United Methodist Church, served on the Roanoke Zoning Board, Roanoke-Benson District No. 60 School Board and was a Boy Scout leader. Most of all, Garry enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren as well as rooting on his beloved Chicago Cubs.