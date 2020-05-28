Geraldine Farney

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

CISSNA PARK – Geraldine R. Farney, 88, died Thursday, May 21, 2020, at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana.

She was born Dec. 18, 1931, in Eureka, the daughter of Edward and Dorothy Aeschleman Grusy. She married Gerry S. Farney on May 1, 1955, in Roanoke. He survives.

Other survivors include three sons, Ronald (Ellen) Farney, Bloomington, Randall Farney, Carlock and Rodney (Erica) Farney, Oswego; one daughter, Sheryl (Scott) Spohn, Marietta, Ga., eight grandchildren; six great-grandchildren and three sisters, Edith (Richard) Payne, Eureka, Merna (Bruce) Zimmerman, Peoria and Evelyn (Allen) Benedeck, Twin Lakes, Wis.

She was preceded in death by her parents and one brother, Wayne Grusy.

Prior to her marriage, Geraldine worked for Standard Oil Co. in Peoria and also assisted her husband in farming for 65 years. She was a member of the Cissna Park Apostolic Christian Church, Cissna Park.

A private service was held Sunday in the church cemetery. Knapp Funeral Home in Cissna Park was in charge of the arrangements.

Memorials may be made to the church or to any charity.

