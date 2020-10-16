TOLUCA – Geraldine A. “Gerri” Buchanan, 84, died at 3:45 p.m., Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020, at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria.

She was born Dec. 31, 1935, in Wayne City, the daughter of Pearle and Alice Belangee Shell. She married Everett Buchanan on June 25, 1952, in Mt. Vernon. He died Oct. 8, 2007.

Survivors include four daughters, Sheila (Mike) Gerdes and Sonja (Scott) Ruestman, both of Minonk, and Yvonne Silver and Paula (Dennis) Judd, both of Toluca; seven grandchildren, Jason (Marisa), Joshua (Lauren), Chelsie, Chasiti (Fonzi), Jacob, Kyle and Connor; seven great-grandchildren and two stepgreat-grandchildren with a great-great-grandchild on the way.

She was preceded in death by her parents, two brothers, three sisters and her beloved granddaughter Brooklynn.

Gerri worked at Bernardi Foods in Toluca for 20 years before she retired in 1999. She attended Antioch Christian Church, Toluca. Gerri loved to cook and was known for her Christmas candy and fudge. She was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother who loved spending time with her family who meant the world to her.