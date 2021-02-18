Gerry Manning

MINONK – Geraldine “Gerry” M. Manning, 90, died at 6:32 p.m., Monday, Feb. 15, 2021, at her home in Minonk.

She was born Aug. 26, 1930, in Festus, Mo., the daughter of Bernice Thomure. She married Thomas “Jerry” Manning on Feb. 5, 1949, in Festus. He died Jan. 13, 2011.

Survivors include three sons, Tim (Nancy) Manning, Terry (Lynn) Manning and Pat (Kim) Manning all of Minonk; 10 grandchildren, Jenni Shafer, Jeff (Kati) Manning, Joe Manning, Angie (Jason) Tendler, Doug (Jenny) Manning, Stephanie (Joe) Fuchs, Kristin (Brent) Weiland, Audrey (Rusty) Rhodes, Cassie (Shawn) Modro and Shaun (Jaci) Manning and 24 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her mother, one son, Thomas Manning, one brother Bill Thomure, and one sister, Betty Zaegel.

After the early death of her mother, Gerry was raised by her grandparents, Mr. and Mrs. Eli Thomure. She worked at the Havener Insurance Agency, Minonk Baking Co. and SMF, all of Minonk. Gerry attended St. Patrick Catholic Church, Minonk, and was a member of the Minonk Bowling League.

A private family service will be held. Her cremains, along with her husband’s, will be interred at the church cemetery. Ruestman-Harris Funeral Home in Minonk is in charge of the arrangements.

Memorials may be made to the Minonk Ambulance Squad or to OSF Hospice.