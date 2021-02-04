EUREKA – Gwendolyn L. “Gwen” Phillips, 92, died at 1:30 p.m., Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021, at the Apostolic Christian Home of Eureka.

She was born April 28, 1928, in Macomb, the daughter of Herschel and Jessie Caspell Danner. She married Arthur M. “Art” Phillips on Dec. 31, 1946, in Blandinsville. He died Nov, 24, 2000.

Survivors include one son, Chris (Marilyn) Phillips, Ft. Collins, Colo.; one daughter, Linda Flynn Wilson, New Orleans, La.; four grandchildren, David (Majka) Phillips, Jennifer (Matthew) Smith, Jessica (Cameron) Flynn and Hannah Wilson; six great-grandchildren, Liliana, Kristina, Noél, Jonah, Lucy and Levi and one sister, Barbara Klossing, Stronghurst.

She was preceded in death by her parents and one brother, Sam Danner.

Gwen worked in the Eureka High School cafeteria and also at The Chanticleer, Eureka, where she was known for her “world famous pies”. She was a member of the Eureka Presbyterian Church, Eureka Sportsman’s Club and the Sunset Blvd. Birthday Club. Gwen enjoyed playing cards and watching sports.

Due to COVID-19, a private family service and a celebration of life will be held at a later date. Burial will be in Olio Township Cemetery in Eureka. Argo-Ruestman-Harris Funeral Home, Eureka, is in charge of the arrangements.

Memorials may be made to the church.