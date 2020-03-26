WASHBURN – Gwyn L. Thompson, 91, died at 1:30 p.m., Saturday, March 21, 2020, at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria.

She was born Feb. 6, 1929, in Fennimore, Wis., the daughter of Ernest and Myrtle Nelson Gutherz. She married James “Jim” E. Thompson on Oct. 14, 1956, in Minonk. He died Oct. 14, 2018.

Survivors include one daughter, Denise Thompson, Peru; one son, Steven (Mary) Thompson, Alpena, Mich.; three sisters, Ivanelle Cunningham, Minonk, Betty Uphoff, Washington and Norma Haase, Benson and numerous nephews and nieces, including Jane Marshall.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 855.264.2511 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

She was preceded in death by her parents and one brother, David Gutherz.

Gwyn was a bookkeeper for many years at American Cellulose before she retired in 2000.

Cremation rites have been accorded. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Ruestman-Harris Funeral Home, Minonk, is in charge of the arrangements.

Memorials may be made to any charity.

To plant a tree in memory of Gwyn Thompson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.