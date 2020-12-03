EUREKA – Helen Bates, 91, died Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, at The Loft in Eureka.

She was born March 25, 1929, in Washington, the daughter of Frank and Ella Mundater Keil. She married Joseph A. Bates on July 23, 1949. He died in 1986.

Survivors include two sons, Lloyd Bates, Deer Creek and Floyd Bates, Eureka; five grandchildren, Lynn Byrd, Jennifer Dillman, Jessie Bates, Joann Foster and Roy Bates; numerous great-grandchildren and one half-sister, Donna (Larry) Barrett, Metamora.

She was preceded in death by her parents, two daughters-in-law, Linda Bates and Lola Bates, and one half-sister, Betty Hawkins.

Helen will be remembered as a loving homemaker.

Services will be held Friday at 1 p.m. at Oakwood Cemetery, Metamora, with the Rev. Doug Hicks officiating. Visitation will take place Friday from 11 a.m. to noon at Argo-Ruestman-Harris Funeral Home, Eureka. Social distancing guidelines will be in place and masks are required.