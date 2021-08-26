Howard Knack

MINONK – Howard Phillip Knack, 78, died at 5:28 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, at OSF St. James/John W. Albrecht Medical Center in Pontiac.

He was born Dec. 15, 1942, in Pontiac, the son of Robert and Viola Thiel Knack. He married Kay Gaspardo on Dec. 12, 1975, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Minonk. She survives.

Other survivors include two brothers-in-law, Bob Prince and Tom Gaspardo, both of rural Dana; two sisters-in-law, Carolyn Gaspardo and Agnes Gaspardo, both of Minonk and several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews, whom he all loved.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Howard served in the Army for three years. He worked for Davis Brothers Excavating, Minonk, for several years before he bought into the company as a partner with Dick Davis. Howard loved his work and enjoyed the great people he met on a daily basis. He retired in September of 2013. Howard was a member of St. Patrick’s CC, a 50-year member of Minonk American Legion Post No. 142 and the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW). His greatest joy was when he became a godfather of his youngest nephew, Joe Gaspardo, of Minonk, who was like Howard’s own son.

Services will be held Tuesday at 11 a.m. at the church with the Rev. Patrick Greenough and the Rev. Don Henderson officiating. Visitation will take place Tuesday morning from 9 to 10:45 a.m. at the church. The family requests family attire. Inurnment will follow the service in the church cemetery, where military rites will be conducted by Post 142. Calvert-Johnson & Froelich Memorial Home, Minonk, is in charge of the arrangements.

Memorials may be made to the Minonk Ambulance Squad.