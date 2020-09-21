Jack’s early family life was spent in Hamilton County in the southern part of the state, where he attended Delafield Grade School and graduated from McLeansboro Township High School in 1957. After graduation, his parents moved to Eureka, where he attended Eureka College. He started work in 1965 at the then Peoples Bank of Bloomington (presently Commerce Bank). Jack worked for 17 years in the commercial loan department, including the last 10 in sales and marketing. He found out very quickly that he loved people and he loved to help people. Jack spent part of the 10 years conducting workshops and telling would be entrepreneurs how to go about starting their own small business. He loved his role as a small business coach and traveled throughout Central Illinois to conduct those workshops. Jack left the banking industry in 1996 and went to work full time as his own boss as a small business coach. He loved the outdoors and the residence he and his wife lived in along the Mackinaw River in Woodford County. It enabled him to closely observe the children (deer, turkeys, coyotes, etc.) of Mother Nature. Jack’s grandchildren were the love of his life, which was shown by his helping them achieve their adult dreams.