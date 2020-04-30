× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 855.264.2511 to upgrade your subscription.

ROANOKE – Jacob George Robison, 36, died Monday, April 27, 2020, as a result of an automobile accident near Rushville.

He was born Feb. 12, 1984, in Peoria, the son of Thomas and Carol Jenkins Robison.

Survivors include his parents of Sauk Rapids, Minn.; two sons, Zakk Robison and Abel Robison, both of the state of Colorado; one stepson, Corey Shoemaker of the state of Colorado; two brothers, Joshua Robison, Bailey, Colo., and Joseph Robison, West Peoria; paternal grandmother, Carol Robison, Roanoke and several nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, Walter Robison, and his maternal grandparents, George and Audrey Jenkins.

Jacob was a carpenter by trade, as he worked construction jobs wherever he lived in his travels. He loved his two boys and they were the world to him. Jacob treasured the times he could spend with them. He loved the outdoors and nature and especially loved being on a boat with family, as he casted into the waters trying to land the big fish.

Cremation rites have been accorded. Due to COVID-19, there will be no service at this time. Knapp-Johnson-Harris Funeral Home in Roanoke is in charge of the arrangements.

Memorials may be made to the family toward a fund for his two sons. Donations can be sent to Tom Robison, 722 11 ½ Street North, Sauk Rapids, Minn., 56379.

To plant a tree in memory of Jacob Robison as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.