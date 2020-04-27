James Weiland

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

RUTLAND – James Michael Weiland, 73, died Thursday, April 23, 2020, at his home in Rutland.

He was born Jan. 25, 1947, in Streator, the son of Raphael and Mary Jacobs Weiland. He married Deborah Quiram on Oct. 30, 1971, in Rutland. She survives.

Other survivors include two sons, Brent (Kristin) Weiland, Minonk and Brian Weiland, Bloomington; four grandchildren, Jayda Weiland, Alek Weiland, Josie Weiland and Cecelia Weiland; one brother, Randy (Carol) Weiland, Minonk and one sister, Kathy (Craig) Greskoviak, Dana.

He was preceded in death by his parents, one daughter and one sister.

James served in the Army during the Vietnam conflict. Following the military, he worked at the Caterpillar plant in Mossville for over 30 years. He was a member of Rutland American Legion Post No. 1121.

Cremation rites have been accorded. Due to the coronavirus, a private family service will be held Wednesday in Rutland Cemetery, Rutland, with the Rev. Ed Sinclair officiating. Ruestman-Harris Funeral Home, Minonk, is in charge of the arrangements.

Memorials may be made to Post 1121 or to St Jude’s Children’s Hospital Midwest Affiliate.

