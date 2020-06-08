Janet Griffith

Jan worked in various places over the years, but most of her employment was with the mayor’s office and the Eureka Police Department, both of Eureka. She was a member of the Eureka United Methodist Church, Eureka, and also taught Vacation Bible Church and the Caravan program at the Eureka Church of the Nazarene, also in Eureka. Music and singing were very important to Jan for all of her life. Jan sang in numerous groups and choirs and was also an incredible soloist. The couple later moved to the state of Michigan. She most recently attended Cross Community Church of the Nazarene in Portage, Mich., where she enjoyed singing in the choir. Jan was an avid collector of antiques and enjoyed buying and selling them. She loved working in her antique booths, spending time with her husband, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, family members and many friends. Jan will be greatly missed by all.