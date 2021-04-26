Jason Tibbs

Even though Jason had physical limitations, it never stopped his servant heart. He had a true desire to minister to the youth and share his story. Jason was always willing to travel on his own to speak trying to connect and help others. He helped to start the Think First Program at OSF and worked there for several years. Before his passing, Jason was working for Youth for Christ’s Juvenile Justice Ministries in Peoria. He also had a passion for music and was instrumental in starting and managing several local bands in the area. Jason was also the founder of Blue-Sky Production. He was a member of Great Oaks Community Church in Germantown Hills, where he was active in youth ministry and helped with online services.