Jason Tibbs

ROANOKE – Jason Edward Tibbs, 46, died at 7:34 p.m., Friday, April 23, 2021, at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria.
He was born Feb. 9, 1975, in Peoria, the son of Jim and Julie Hoffman Tibbs.
Survivors include his parents; one daughter, Ali (Carl) Fuller; one son, Rolla Sawyer; one granddaughter, Hadlee Sawyer with a grandson on the way; one brother, Jeff (Jayme) Tibbs and one sister, Jamie (Brian) Reifsteck.
He was preceded in death by his maternal and paternal grandparents.
Even though Jason had physical limitations, it never stopped his servant heart. He had a true desire to minister to the youth and share his story. Jason was always willing to travel on his own to speak trying to connect and help others. He helped to start the Think First Program at OSF and worked there for several years. Before his passing, Jason was working for Youth for Christ’s Juvenile Justice Ministries in Peoria. He also had a passion for music and was instrumental in starting and managing several local bands in the area. Jason was also the founder of Blue-Sky Production. He was a member of Great Oaks Community Church in Germantown Hills, where he was active in youth ministry and helped with online services.
Services will be held Tuesday at 10 a.m. at the church. Visitation will take place today from 4 to 7 p.m. at Knapp-Johnson-Harris Funeral Home, Roanoke, and Tuesday morning from 9 to 9:45 a.m. at the church. Social distancing will be observed for both visitation and service. Burial will follow the service in the Roanoke Apostolic Christian Church Cemetery, rural Roanoke.
Memorials may be made to the family to help with expenses.