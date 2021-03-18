Jean Klaus

EUREKA – Jean W. Klaus, 90, died at 8:25 p.m., Wednesday, March 17, 2021, at her home in Eureka.

She was born May 26, 1930, in Bloomington, the daughter of Clifford and Ada Spencer Kaiser. She married James A. Klaus on June 25, 1944, in Eureka. He died Oct. 31, 2017.

Survivors include seven children, Mary Klaus, Spring Hill, Fla., Bonnie (Dane) Rednour, Arthur “Rusty” (Laurie) Klaus and Patrick (Jackie) Klaus, all of Eureka, James Klaus, Secor, Kelly (Jeannette) Klaus, Clarksville, Tenn., and Jeffrey (Beth) Klaus, Port Angeles, Wash.; 16 grandchildren and many great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, one brother and one granddaughter.

Jean was a great mother and friend to everyone. She was a member of the American Legion Women’s Auxiliary. Jean was the neighborhood mom and touched the lives of everyone she met. She will be dearly missed.

Cremation rites have been accorded. There will be no service. Burial of cremains will be held in Olio Township Cemetery, Eureka. Argo-Ruestman-Harris Funeral Home in Eureka is in charge of the arrangements.

Memorials may be made to Heart House in Eureka or to any area food pantry.