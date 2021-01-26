Jerry Clymer

GOODFIELD – Jerry L. Clymer, 64, died at 4:56 a.m., Monday, Jan. 25, 2021, at his home in Goodfield after a lengthy illness.

He was born May 11, 1956, in Peoria, the son of Marvin and Helen Reeser Clymer.

Survivors include his mother, Helen Clymer Miller, Goodfield; twin brother, John Clymer, Goodfield; one sister, Janice Tracy, Eureka; nieces and nephews, Ross Clymer, Ryan (Nicki) Clymer, Jacob Tracy, Paige Tracy, Jalyn Tracy, Kolten Tracy, Barret Tracy, Lyana Tracy and Malissa (Ryan) Mountz and great-nieces and great-nephews, Waylon Clymer, Aeri Mountz, Evie Mountz, Jo McCooley and Sarah McCooley.

He was preceded in death by his father.

Jerry farmed in the Goodfield area all of his life.

A private family service will be held in Argo-Ruestman-Harris Funeral Home in Eureka with Dennis Kennell officiating. Social distancing guidelines will be in place and masks will be required for the service. Burial will follow the service in Olio Township Cemetery, Eureka.

Memorials may be made toward cancer research.