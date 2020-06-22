× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 855.264.2511 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ROANOKE – James “Jim” Brian Beer, 53, died at 6:37 a.m., Thursday, June 18, 2020, at his home in Princeville.

He was born Nov. 28, 1966, in Bloomington, the son of Ben and Emily Schumacher Beer. He married Amy Kingen.

Survivors include his parents of Varna; one daughter, Savannah Beer, Benson; one sister, Jennifer (Greg) Matta, Acworth, Ga.; his fiancé, Francy DeVries and her son, Gage DeVries, both of Princeville.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents.

Jim graduated from Roanoke-Benson High School in 1985. He served in the Army. Jim most recently worked as a machinist for Tri C Co. in Eureka. He enjoyed camping, fishing, fast cars and the St. Louis Cardinals, but most of all he loved spending time with his family and friends. Jim leaves behind these words, “Thank you to my family, friends that are family and specifically my employers Dan and Kelly Hadfield. Without you, I could not have enjoyed the time I had”.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Haskell Funeral & Cremation Services, Princeville, is in charge of the arrangements.

Memorials may be made to the Greater Peoria Honor Flight or Foster Pet Outreach.

To plant a tree in memory of Jim Beer as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.