EUREKA – James “Jim” Vietti Jr., 80, died Monday, April 20, 2020, at Advocate BroMenn Medical Center in Normal.
He was born Oct. 4, 1939, in Pontiac, the son of James and Dorothy Brown Vietti Sr. Shortly after he graduated from high school, he married his sweetheart, Lois Fullmer, on Sept. 15, 1961. She survives.
Other survivors include four daughters, Heidi (Randy) Thorndyke, Gretchen (Mike) Zimmerman, Heather Vietti and Gretel (Sam) Keller; eight grandchildren, Tiffany (Zach) Kirkpatrick, Tiaunna Thorndyke, Rose Zimmerman, Lucas Zimmerman, Lois Zimmerman, Joan Zimmerman, Zoe Scroggins and Jax Gander; four great-grandchildren, Malyk Thorndyke, Knox Kirkpatrick, Lyla Kirkpatrick and Grayson Lehman and one sister, Helen Metz.
He was preceded in death by his parents, one brother, Phil Vietti, three sisters, Catherine “Kitty” Harget, Lillian Vietti and Dorothy Saul, and one grandson, Samson Zimmerman,
Jim was a creative young man. As a young scout, he was able to help create the Pontiac Indians’ mascot. Even though he always had a job, he managed to participate in basketball and we're told he was great at football. He was employed by Davey Tree Expert Co. as a tree surgeon. Later, he moved to Eureka and remained doing tree work until well into his 70s. Jim also served as president and owner of Central Illinois Arborist. He was very knowledgeable and could talk for hours about plants, trees, shrubs, etc. He was also a member of International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW). Jim was very talented and worked a lot, but managed to still find time to love his family, nature and carving. He was self-taught in chainsaw carvings and several can be seen around town. As he got older, Jim learned to love smaller hand carvings. He learned at his shop (Studio B) with his carving buddies and friends such as Whittey Hershberger. Jim and Whittey exhibited an art show of some of their work in East Peoria at the Clock Tower. He loved birds of prey and any of nature's animals. Jim was also an active member of Thresherman's, Pontiac, and helped saw logs on the saw mill.
Cremation rites have been accorded. A celebration of life will be at a later date. Wilton Mortuary in Peoria is in charge of the arrangements.
Memorials may be made at www.treesforever.org/Gift_Trees. Once there, click on “Make a Memorial or Honorarium Donation.” That will call up the donation page. After all of the information is filled out, type James Vietti in the, “Who is this gift honoring” section.
