Jim Vietti

Jim was a creative young man. As a young scout, he was able to help create the Pontiac Indians’ mascot. Even though he always had a job, he managed to participate in basketball and we're told he was great at football. He was employed by Davey Tree Expert Co. as a tree surgeon. Later, he moved to Eureka and remained doing tree work until well into his 70s. Jim also served as president and owner of Central Illinois Arborist. He was very knowledgeable and could talk for hours about plants, trees, shrubs, etc. He was also a member of International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW). Jim was very talented and worked a lot, but managed to still find time to love his family, nature and carving. He was self-taught in chainsaw carvings and several can be seen around town. As he got older, Jim learned to love smaller hand carvings. He learned at his shop (Studio B) with his carving buddies and friends such as Whittey Hershberger. Jim and Whittey exhibited an art show of some of their work in East Peoria at the Clock Tower. He loved birds of prey and any of nature's animals. Jim was also an active member of Thresherman's, Pontiac, and helped saw logs on the saw mill.