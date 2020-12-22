EUREKA – Joanie Johann, 86, died peacefully from a non-COVID-19 illness on Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020, at The Loft in Eureka.

She was born June 21, 1934, in Medina, Ohio, the daughter of Jack and Thelma Montgomery Rotes. She married the love of her life, Robert “Bob” Johann Sr. in 1954, in Eureka. He preceded her in death.

Survivors include three daughters, Becki Nunnally, Zionsville. Ind., Peg (John) Sauder, Carmel, Ind., and Liz (Dave) Rebmann, Tremont; two sons, Chip Johann, Morton and Bob (Lisa) Johann Jr., Washington; one foster daughter, Laura Butler-Stein, Sanford, N.C.; six grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; one sister-in-law, Sue Ridlbauer, Jacksonville, Ala., and eight nieces and nephews.

She was also preceded in death by her parents and one sister, Joyce.