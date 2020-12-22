EUREKA – Joanie Johann, 86, died peacefully from a non-COVID-19 illness on Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020, at The Loft in Eureka.
She was born June 21, 1934, in Medina, Ohio, the daughter of Jack and Thelma Montgomery Rotes. She married the love of her life, Robert “Bob” Johann Sr. in 1954, in Eureka. He preceded her in death.
Survivors include three daughters, Becki Nunnally, Zionsville. Ind., Peg (John) Sauder, Carmel, Ind., and Liz (Dave) Rebmann, Tremont; two sons, Chip Johann, Morton and Bob (Lisa) Johann Jr., Washington; one foster daughter, Laura Butler-Stein, Sanford, N.C.; six grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; one sister-in-law, Sue Ridlbauer, Jacksonville, Ala., and eight nieces and nephews.
She was also preceded in death by her parents and one sister, Joyce.
Joanie graduated from Peoria Central High School in 1952 and attended Eureka College, Eureka, where she was a cheerleader and a member of Phi Omega. She worked in the lunchroom at Davenport Elementary in Eureka and at Apostolic LifePoints for 17 years. Joanie was a member of the Eureka Christian Church, CWF, Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR), 4-G, PEO, Eastern Star, American Legion Auxiliary, an alum advisor with Phi Omega at EC for many years and a volunteer with Meals on Wheels and the Woodford County Republican headquarters. She was a homemaker who loved holidays.
Services will be held Saturday at 1 p.m. in Olio Township Cemetery, Eureka. It will be available via livestream on the Argo-Ruestman-Harris Funeral Home Facebook page. All are welcome and social distancing guidelines will be in place.
Memorials may be made to AC LifePoints or to Eureka College.