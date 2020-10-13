John “Danny” Hadfield

EUREKA – John D. “Danny” Hadfield, 55, died Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020. He passed peacefully at his home in Eureka, as he enjoyed the morning sun, surrounded by his family and watching his grandchildren playing in the front yard.

He was born Aug. 22, 1965, in Peoria, the son of Charles and Pattie Hadfield.

Survivors include his wife, Kelly Hadfield, Eureka; two sons, Kyle (Ashleigh) Hadfield, Eureka and Cody Hadfield, Magnolia, Texas; five grandchildren, Addie, Easton, Bella, Ryann and Ellie; two brothers, Steven Hadfield of the state of Florida and Robert (Danette) Hadfield, Lowpoint and many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents and one sister, Julie.

Dan graduated from Deer Creek-Mackinaw High School in 1984. He moved to “the farm” in Eureka in 1997, where he instilled in his sons the love of the outdoors and nature. Dan was the proud co-owner of TRI C Co., Eureka. He loved a good round of golf, camping, a good hand of cards and spending time outdoors. Dan adored his grandchildren and made sure to be there to watch Addie’s and Easton’s games. He also loved to take his camper to Texas so he could spend time with Bella, Ryann and Ellie. Many who remember Dan think of him as a “Second Dad” and were touched by his generosity.