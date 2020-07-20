John Schneider

John graduated from Minonk-Dana-Rutland High School, Minonk, in 1963, where he lettered in all sports, was chosen to attend Boys’ State and voted homecoming king his senior year. He began his career with the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) Soil Conservation Service in various parts of the country and was later transferred to the Animal, Plant and Health Inspection Service (APHIS) in the Washington, D.C., area, where he served for the remainder of his career. John retired in 2001 and he and his wife moved to their dream home on Lake Anna, northeast of Mineral. His wife retired in 2004 from the APHIS. Over the years, John “Buddy,” had a profound effect on so many people in both his professional and personal life. He showed that leading was about how one treated people with dignity and respect and also tried to inspire them to do their best rather than order them to do what was required. No one was unimportant to him. No matter who someone was, he always took the time to learn about the individual as a person and was willing to listen, offer advice or at the very least make the person laugh. John was a wonderful husband, father, brother, grandfather, great-grandfather, uncle and friend. He always had an abundance of love and support. John always made an individual feel so very special and his love will forever be imprinted in our hearts. Words of advice that he shared with those he loved the most: “Go slow. Enjoy your shelter. Do not make waves.”