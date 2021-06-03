Joy Baurer

PRINCEVILLE – Joy D. Baurer, 85, died at 4:40 a.m., Monday, May 31, 2021, at OSF in Peoria from an apparent fall that led to a severe head injury.

She was born Sept. 8, 1935, in Eureka, the daughter of John and Dorothy Bittner. She married Arthur Baurer on Oct. 9, 1955, at the Roanoke Apostolic Christian Church, rural Roanoke.

Survivors include two sons, Bradley Jay (Cheryl) Baurer, Roanoke and Clark (Irica) Thomas, Chicago; one daughter, Deonne Marie (Philip) Snare, Vienna, Va.; seven grandchildren, Brooke (Andy) Feucht, Brock (Jen) Baurer, Amelia Baurer, Simon Baurer, Victoria Snare, Garrett Snare and Katherine Snare; seven great-grandchildren, Annika Feucht, Alexa Feucht, Eliana Feucht, Drew Feucht, Audrey Baurer, William Baurer and Thomas Baurer; two sisters, Judie Bittner, Colorado Springs Colo., and Peg (Don) Heinold, Eureka; one sister-in-law, Carol Baurer and one brother -in-law, Noah Herrmann.

× Please log in to keep reading. {{featured_button_text}} Enjoy unlimited articles at one of our lowest prices ever.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Joy was a member of the AC Church, where she sang in the choir for many years as well as at hundreds of funerals. She also volunteered at the AC Skylines in Peoria for over 30 years and at Methodist Medical Center, Peoria, where she also participated in mission trips on a frequent basis. Joy also worked at Bixby Eye Center in Peoria for over a decade. Her legacy lives on in her children, their spouses, her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She loved the Lord greatly along with her family and friends, who relished her warmth, gentle strength and undeterred joy. A life this rich and full leaves an enduring presence long after the physical body departs us. Joy’s family is grateful she left with countless memories to cherish and an example to follow that will continue to touch future generations.

Services will take place Friday at 10 a.m. at the Princeville AC Church with ministers of the church officiating. Visitation will be held today from 5 to 8 p.m. and Friday morning from 9 to 9:45 a.m., both at the church. Burial will follow the service in the church cemetery. Haskell Funeral Home, Princeville, is in charge of the arrangements.

Memorials may be made to AC Skylines, 7023 NE Skyline Drive, Peoria, 61614, Jill’s House, 9011 Leesburg Pike, Vienna, Va., 22182, or online at www.jillshouse.org.