Judith Fairchild

ROANOKE – Judith Ann Fairchild, 81, died at 8:20 p.m., Saturday, June 12, 2021.
She was born Nov. 14, 1939, in Peoria, the daughter of Merrill and Janet Dunbar Castle. She married Dan Fairchild on March 11, 1987. He survives.
Other survivors include two daughters, Debbie Linsey and Janet (Mark) Tol, both of Roanoke; one son, Steve (Danette) Bellman, Secor; four grandchildren, Joshua (Michele) Tol, Jacob (Abbey) Tol, Jennifer (Bryan) Willey and Victoria (Vlad) Novichenko and seven great-grandchildren, Noah Willey, Owen Willey, Eli Willey, Lauren Tol, Ellie Grace Tol, Mila Novichenko and Kaia Novichenko.
She was preceded in death by her parents and one son-in-law, John Lindsey.
Judy attended Morton High School and Bradley University, Peoria. She was employed for 42 years in school bus transportation with Eureka District No. 140 and Roanoke-Benson District 60. Judy had a great compassion for youth and was involved for many years with the Illinois Farm Bureau Program’s, “Ag in the classroom.” Always being interested in agriculture, she was a 4-H leader for nine years as well as being on the Woodford County Ladies Board. In her younger years, Judy was actively involved in the showing of Angus Cattle and Hackney road ponies. Some of her greatest joys were attending the cattle shows as well as Society horse shows, in which her children and grandchildren participated in. Judy won the grand champion steer at the Illinois State Fair in 1956, champion steer in Houston, Texas, and reserve champion at the Chicago International. Her daughters won the champion roadster pony at the state fair in 1984. Judy was properly named chair of the board. She was a lifelong member of the American Angus Association, American Simmental Association and the American Hackney Association. Judy also served as secretary for Area IV horse shows at the Heart of Illinois Fair in Peoria. Her love for her Lord and Savior was the light of her life. Judy was most grateful to her prayer group and friends. She will be missed by all. Judy always felt grateful and blessed seeing her children grow up to love the Lord and King of Kings, Jesus Christ.
Services will be held June 25 at 11 a.m. at Glad Tidings Assembly of God in East Peoria with the Rev. Paul Hinzman officiating. Visitation will take place June 25 from 10 to 11 a.m. at the church. A private graveside service will be held after the service in Secor Cemetery, Secor. Cremation rites will be accorded thereafter. Mason Funeral Home in Metamora is in charge of the arrangements.
Memorials may be made to the church to assist youth toward a missionary trip.