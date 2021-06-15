Judith Fairchild

Judy attended Morton High School and Bradley University, Peoria. She was employed for 42 years in school bus transportation with Eureka District No. 140 and Roanoke-Benson District 60. Judy had a great compassion for youth and was involved for many years with the Illinois Farm Bureau Program’s, “Ag in the classroom.” Always being interested in agriculture, she was a 4-H leader for nine years as well as being on the Woodford County Ladies Board. In her younger years, Judy was actively involved in the showing of Angus Cattle and Hackney road ponies. Some of her greatest joys were attending the cattle shows as well as Society horse shows, in which her children and grandchildren participated in. Judy won the grand champion steer at the Illinois State Fair in 1956, champion steer in Houston, Texas, and reserve champion at the Chicago International. Her daughters won the champion roadster pony at the state fair in 1984. Judy was properly named chair of the board. She was a lifelong member of the American Angus Association, American Simmental Association and the American Hackney Association. Judy also served as secretary for Area IV horse shows at the Heart of Illinois Fair in Peoria. Her love for her Lord and Savior was the light of her life. Judy was most grateful to her prayer group and friends. She will be missed by all. Judy always felt grateful and blessed seeing her children grow up to love the Lord and King of Kings, Jesus Christ.